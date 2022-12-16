Lextran to provide rides to Southern Lights at Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran will provide free rides to the Southern Lights display at the Kentucky Horse Park starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 21.

There is no fee for the bus trip ride and no fee for entry to the tour.

Lextran buses will depart from the downtown Transit Center located at 150 East Vine Street starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Buses will provide a single trip through the lights display before returning to the Transit Center. There will be no stops on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park.

Lextran recommends arriving at least 15 minutes early. Buses will be traveling through the same line as other vehicles and there will likely be a wait time associated with entering the lights display. Passengers should prepare to be onboard the bus for approximately two hours.

“We are excited to bring back some holiday cheer and offer this opportunity to the community,” says Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “This is a small gesture to say thank you for riding with us and supporting public transit.”