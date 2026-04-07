LFCHD confirms bat with rabies found in basement of Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department confirmed Tuesday that a bat with rabies was found in the basement of a Lexington home.

According to LFCHD, the bat was discovered at a home in the area of Seven Parks and Elizabeth Street, and Environmental Health staff will be posting Rabid Animal Placards in the affected area.

LFCHD says their Epidemiology and Environmental Health divisions have contacted the individual in the bite report to ensure they receive appropriate follow-up care.

According to LFCHD, residents in the area who believe they or their pets may have come into contact with an animal acting abnormally are urged to contact the health department immediately.

LFCHD says that residents should take the following precautions:



Keep pets current on their rabies vaccinations;

Do not handle, feed, or approach any animals behaving abnormally;

If a bat is found inside your home, do not release it but contain it if possible and contact the health department;

Seek immediate medical attention if you believe you or a family member has been exposed to rabies.

To report a potential exposure, contact LFCHD's Division of Environmental Health at 859-231-9791.