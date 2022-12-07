LFCHD: Lexington sees more flu cases in first 9 weeks this season than previous 3 years combined

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports Lexington already has more total lab-reported flu cases in the first nine weeks of the season than in the previous three years combined.

The city reported 525 new cases and five flu-related deaths (three from November and two from December) this past week. These numbers bring the totals to 1,294 and six deaths this flu season.

The totals from the last 3 years were:



381 cases, 2 deaths (2021-22)

4 cases, 0 deaths (2020-21)

749 cases, 9 deaths (2019-20)

LFCHD says a flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from flu and its potentially serious complications.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday at the LFCHD Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike.

Book an appointment by calling 859-288-2483.

LFCHD reminds residents that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments.