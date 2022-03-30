LFCHD reports 157 lab-confirmed cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced that there are now 157 lab-confirmed cases in Lexington, up 7 cases since last week.

LFCHD says lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments.

A flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. Get your free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483!

