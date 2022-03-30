Watch
LFCHD reports 157 lab-confirmed cases in Lexington

Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 10:38:42-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced that there are now 157 lab-confirmed cases in Lexington, up 7 cases since last week.

LFCHD says lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state/local health departments.

LFCHD recommends a flu shot for ages 6 months and older as the best way to stay protected from the flu.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday in LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike. Set up an appointment by calling 859-288-2483.

