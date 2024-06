LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are searching a Lexington reservoir after a person reportedly went underwater and did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded to the area off Richmond Road near Coys Lane around 9:51 p.m. Wednesday.

LFD says there was a report of a victim who went in the water and never came up. Crews have a boat in the water and are attempting to locate the person.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.