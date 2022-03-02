Watch
LFD: Hazmat incident at hotel in Beaumont Centre, due to pool chemical exposure

Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 10:11:46-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews responded to a Hazmat incident around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday at the Residence Inn in Beaumont Centre.

Upon arrival, fire crews learned a worker had a reaction after an exposure to pool chemicals.

According to officials, the building has been evacuated and Hazmat companies have entered to investigate the exposure.

Officials told LEX 18 that one patient was transported to a local area hospital, but the patient's condition is not known at this time.

