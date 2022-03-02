LFD: Hazmat incident at hotel in Beaumont Centre, due to pool chemical exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews responded to a Hazmat incident around 8:48 a.m. Wednesday at the Residence Inn in Beaumont Centre.

Upon arrival, fire crews learned a worker had a reaction after an exposure to pool chemicals.

Per @LexKYFire: Crews at @Marriott Residence Inn in Beaumont for HazMat situation. A worker had a reaction after an exposure to pool chemicals this morning. Building evacuated. One patient sent to hospital. HazMat companies are investigating the exposure now. Scene still active. pic.twitter.com/xJB0JDfKM5 — Kristen Edwards (@kedwards_tv) March 2, 2022

According to officials, the building has been evacuated and Hazmat companies have entered to investigate the exposure.

Officials told LEX 18 that one patient was transported to a local area hospital, but the patient's condition is not known at this time.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.