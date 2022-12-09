LFD: House fire on Accord Drive in Lexington, no injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports there was a house fire tonight in Lexington.

Around 9 p.m., Lexington Fire received a call of smoke in the area of Accord Drive and Appian Way. Officials say the smoke was dense when they pulled up to the scene.

A viewer posted this video on Twitter of the fire:

Accord Drive and Appian Way just off of Armstrong Mill Road pic.twitter.com/d2aHdIyuZQ — Therita (@Therita16) December 9, 2022

A fire was found in the back of a house where the electrical meters are. LFD was able to contain the fire and put it out before it spread. They're staying on scene to make sure the fire stays put out.

This is still under investigation. Officials say most damage is in the backroom in the attic and all residents made it out of the house safely.

