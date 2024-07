LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to an apartment fire Friday night in Lexington.

Lexington Fire Department reports they were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. for a fire at 402 Gunn Street.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke from coming from the apartment building.

LFD says several apartments were involved but there were no reported injuries.

Several people will be displaced, but it's unknown how many.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the origin and cause.