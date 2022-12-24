LG&E and KU doing 'brief service interruptions,' asking for customers to conserve energy

(LEX 18) — The winter storm has caused many outages across the state. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities are asking for customers to reduce their energy consumption.
LG&E and KU are also performing "brief service interruptions" in intervals to "minimize extended impacts" on customers.
They say outage durations will vary but range around 30 minutes.
LG&E and KU are asking customers to take the following actions to conserve power:
- Adjust your thermostat to lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.
- Reduce reliance on other heating sources.
- Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.
- Add extra blankets to the bed.
- Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.
- Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.
- Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights -- and appliances.
- Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.
- Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun's heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.
- Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.
- Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.
Visit www.lge-ku.com for additional winter conservation tips and information concerning energy efficiency programs.