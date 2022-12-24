LG&E and KU doing 'brief service interruptions,' asking for customers to conserve energy

(LEX 18) — The winter storm has caused many outages across the state. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities are asking for customers to reduce their energy consumption.

LG&E and KU are also performing "brief service interruptions" in intervals to "minimize extended impacts" on customers.

They say outage durations will vary but range around 30 minutes.

LG&E and KU are asking customers to take the following actions to conserve power:

Adjust your thermostat to lowest comfortable setting. If you’re going to be gone for more than four hours turn the thermostat down several degrees as well.

Reduce reliance on other heating sources.

Wear extra layers such as a sweatshirt or sweater.

Add extra blankets to the bed.

Close the fireplace damper and doors when not in use unless you have a gas fireplace.

Use draft stoppers for windows and doors.

Turn off all unnecessary lights – including holiday lights -- and appliances.

Run your dishwashers, dryers and washing machines only when full.

Open curtains, drapes and/or blinds in the daytime to let the sun's heat in your home and close them at night to retain the heat.

Furniture or drapes should not block air registers.

Use a microwave oven or a slow cooker or prepare cold meals. Microwaves use less than half the power of a conventional oven and cook food in about one-fourth the time.

Visit www.lge-ku.com for additional winter conservation tips and information concerning energy efficiency programs.

