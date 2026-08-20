Liberty officials urge residents to stay off lake bed amid historic low water levels

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — City officials in Liberty are warning residents to stay off the exposed lake bed at Lake Liberty as water levels continue to drop, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

In a message shared Thursday, the City of Liberty said the exposed portions of the lake bed may be unstable and unsafe for vehicles due to the ongoing drought conditions affecting the area.

"Please stay off the exposed lake bed at Lake Liberty," the city said. "Due to the extremely low water levels, the lake bed may be unstable and unsafe for vehicles."

Officials also said the lake is currently not suitable for boating and urged residents not to attempt to launch or operate boats on the water.

The warning comes as communities across Kentucky continue to deal with the effects of prolonged dry weather and declining water supplies.

City leaders are also asking residents to conserve water whenever possible.

"Every effort to reduce water usage helps protect our remaining water supply," the city said.