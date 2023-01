LEXINTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on Liberty Road at 5:29 a.m. Thursday, according to Lexington police.

The man was taken to UK hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say rain and visibility could have played a role.

The coroner will release a name.

Liberty Road is shut down in both directions between Ellison Court and Appletree Lane until further notice, according to the city's traffic page.

LEX 18

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest.