'Life flashes before your eyes': Madison County residents share their storm stories

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The scars from the hail that fell Sunday night litter the sides of homes in Madison County.

Those living inside feared for their life, worried about a tornado.

“It’s kinda scary not knowing if a tornado is going to pick you up and kill your whole family,” said Nathan Denny.

While no tornado has been confirmed, there is significant damage in spots.

All the windows on one side of Denny’s home are broken. A tree fell on the home he owns next door, that no one was in at the time. He and his family huddled together in their hallway.

“My family was really scared so I tried to be brave for them, so I put my emotions aside and just focused on telling them it was going to be okay,” Denny said.

People said the hail was so loud that they couldn't hear parts of their homes breaking off or trees hitting homes.

That was the case for Dylan Stamper, whose entire chimney fell away during the storm.

“It’s just really stressful,” Stamper said. “I got lucky my kid was with a family member and my wife was at work at the time so it was just me."

Nathan Smith was inside the tent where he sells fireworks when it started to come apart.

“Your life flashes before your eyes pretty much when you're in a situation where heavy poles with spikes are starting to fly around,” Smith said.

In total, he lost $35,000 worth of fireworks.

“It’s going to be a tough year,” he said.

Through it all, Nathan Denny has managed to remain optimistic.

“Maybe I’ve been through a lot of tough times in life,” Denny said. “It’s just trying to focus on doing the right thing and moving on.”

