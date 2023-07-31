'Like walking into an oven': Families of nursing home patients say facility has gone without AC for weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The families of patients at a Lexington nursing and rehabilitation center are pulling their loved ones out of the facility after the heat inside reached dangerous levels.

The Cambridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center does not have working air conditioning, said family members of two separate now-former patients. They said staff members told them the AC hasn’t worked there in two weeks.

LEX 18 called the nursing home and asked the weekend supervisor if that was accurate. “No comment,” they replied before quickly hanging up the phone.

“It was like walking into an oven” said the wife of one now-former patient who wished not to share her name. “It was very uncomfortable. It was 86 degrees in the room last night or yesterday afternoon.”

She said staff members told her that multiple people at the facility have passed out due to heat in recent days. While she was there, she says she witnessed what she thought to be paramedics down a hallway attending to someone who had passed out.

She wondered how anyone could stay there, adding that the facility wouldn't even be fit for a dog due to the heat.

Patients shouldn’t currently be admitted to the facility, she said. At the very least, she believes patients and their families should be informed before they are admitted about the issue.

She said that didn't happen in her husband’s case, and she’s concerned the families of current residents aren’t aware of the situation.