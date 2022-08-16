Lincoln County Animal Shelter still struggling with surrendered pets

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lincoln County Animal Shelter is still struggling with owners surrendering pets at a record rate.

And workers can't keep up.

"I would like to say we could take them, but we are plum full at this moment," Hunter Goodin explained to another person on the phone looking to surrender a pet.

He and his mother, Lanice Goodin, have already turned away multiple people in just ten minutes.

The 43 kennels are full. Most are owner surrenders.

"I have never seen it this bad, and I have worked here for eight years," said Lanice.

"Right now, with the economy the way that it is. We've had 21 owner surrenders this month."

She said the shelter, which is usually classified as a "no-kill" shelter, had to put down five dogs last week to make room.

It's something they will have to do again if the numbers don't go down by the end of the day on Friday.

"We'll get our numbers down, and then they are filled back up in a week's time," Lanice said.

In addition to Lincoln County, the shelter also takes in animals from Casey County.

With more animals coming in and not enough going out, workers said finding a solution isn't so simple.

"Most of our dogs go to rescues. And if it weren't for them, we would be worse off than what we actually are," said Lanice.

But now rescues are seeing higher numbers, and there is no other non-deadly solution in sight.

If you want to adopt, foster, or donate, you can head to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter Facebook page to find where you can drop off supplies.

You can also call them at (606) 365-2354.

