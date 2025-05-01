Lincoln County HS in lockdown following reported 'potential threatening message'

UPDATE: 12 p.m. on May 1

Lincoln County Public Schools reported that a lockdown was ordered at Lincoln County High School on Thursday after the Stanford Police Department was made aware of a "potential threatening message."

Officials reported that officers responded to the scene to investigate the situation. Officials added that it appears to be an isolated incident and "there is no imminent or legitimate threat to students or staff."

As a reported precaution, a soft lockdown is in effect at Lincoln County Middle School as the investigation continues, "but there is nothing indicating there is any danger at that school," officials reported.

Original Story:

Lincoln County High School is in lockdown as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday "for the safety of all students and staff," according to a social media post from the school.

"Please be assured that we are following established safety protocols," the post read. "All students are safe, and we are working closely with local authorities."

At this time, a reason for the lockdown has not been provided by the school.

Further, officials asked the public to "refrain from calling the school."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.