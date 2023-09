LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lincoln County Public Schools posted on their Facebook page that the middle and high schools are on lockdown due to a threat called in.

The school says the threat is being investigated, and students are being transported to alternate sites for dismissal.

LCPS tells families to leave school phone lines open and to not come to campus.

School Resource Officers are on the campus, and no incidents or injuries have been reported, according to LCPS.