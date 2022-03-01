Liquor Barn, Total Wine removing Russian-made products from their shelves

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Lexington liquor store chains are among those removing Russian-made spirits from their shelves.

According to a tweet from Liquor Barn, they are no longer selling certain items because "we support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom."

We are removing Russian-made spirits from our stores until further notice. We support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom. https://t.co/I31w0sOlFn#Ukraine #ShopLocalKY #LiquorBarnKY #PartyMart pic.twitter.com/9vdESJHITX — Liquor Barn (@liquorbarn) February 28, 2022

This applies at Liquor barn, Party Mart, and more.

Total Wine made a similar announcement:

While this is a symbolic gesture, industry experts want to remind people that many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries, including the U.S.