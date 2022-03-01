Watch
Liquor Barn, Total Wine removing Russian-made products from their shelves

Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 01, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Lexington liquor store chains are among those removing Russian-made spirits from their shelves.

According to a tweet from Liquor Barn, they are no longer selling certain items because "we support the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom."

This applies at Liquor barn, Party Mart, and more.

Total Wine made a similar announcement:

While this is a symbolic gesture, industry experts want to remind people that many of the top-selling vodka brands that trace their origins to Russia are now distilled in multiple countries, including the U.S.

