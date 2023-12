ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The mayor of the city of Livingston is facing two charges after allegedly making a scene at the county courthouse.

According to court documents, Mayor Larry Davidson confronted a magistrate outside the building about funding for Livingston.

Investigators say Davidson followed him inside while yelling at him and courthouse staff.

Davidson was later charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

His arraignment is set for December 20 at 9:30 a.m.