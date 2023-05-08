LMPD Officer Wilt off ventilator, showing neurological improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is reporting that Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was injured in a mass shooting, is off the ventilator.

Officer Wilt was shot in the head on April 10 after a gunman entered Old National Bank in downtown Louisville and killed five people. Officer Wilt was one of two officers first to respond to the scene.

According to a Facebook post, Officer Wilt has been taken off the ventilator and thriving on his own, almost a month after he was critically injured.

His family says his condition has been steadily improving this week and he has shown neurological improvements, including the ability to follow commands.

Officer Wilt is still dealing with pneumonia and other infections but his family says his progress is "remarkable".

Officer Wilt will begin neuro rehabilitation within the next week, his family says.