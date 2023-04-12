LMPD releases 911 calls from Old National Bank shooting, including shooter's mother

WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE SENSITIVE TO VIEWERS

The Louisville Metro Police Department released the 911 calls from the Old National Bank shooting on Monday.

One caller was on a zoom joining a board meeting and told the dispatcher she could see the shooting.

The second caller was a woman who was hiding in a closet in the bank and could hear gunshots during the call.

One caller was at a nearby business and a man who was in the bank ran into her business.

Another call came from the shooter's mother who had been called by the shooter's roommate. During the call, the mother said that her son didn't own a gun and that he'd never hurt anyone.

The final caller said she had been trying to get through for five minutes, but had seen a man with an assault-type rifle and a bulletproof vest on Main Street.

LMPD released the 911 calls on Twitter.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg released the following statement regarding the 911 calls.