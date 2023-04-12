LMPD releases 911 calls from Old National Bank shooting, including shooter's mother

WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE SENSITIVE TO VIEWERS
The Louisville Metro Police Department released the 911 calls from the Old National Bank shooting on Monday.
One caller was on a zoom joining a board meeting and told the dispatcher she could see the shooting.
The second caller was a woman who was hiding in a closet in the bank and could hear gunshots during the call.
One caller was at a nearby business and a man who was in the bank ran into her business.
Another call came from the shooter's mother who had been called by the shooter's roommate. During the call, the mother said that her son didn't own a gun and that he'd never hurt anyone.
The final caller said she had been trying to get through for five minutes, but had seen a man with an assault-type rifle and a bulletproof vest on Main Street.
LMPD released the 911 calls on Twitter.
Here are the 911 calls from Monday 4-10-23 from 333 E. Main Street in #Louisville #LMPD https://t.co/ZrFJa2q1kR pic.twitter.com/aUtmhPHlDu— LMPD (@LMPD) April 12, 2023
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg released the following statement regarding the 911 calls.
“Transparency is important – even more so in times of crisis. Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved. I would also like to remind our community that we will be having a public vigil to offer strength and prayers for the victims of Monday’s shooting, their friends and family, and all victims of gun violence in our city. The vigil will be at 5:00PM at the Muhammed Ali Center Plaza, 144 N. Sixth St. Additionally, Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Safe and Health Neighborhoods is making mental health counselors available to any who wish to utilize them at 16 different houses of worship this evening, the list of which can be found here."