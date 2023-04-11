LMPD releases body-cam footage from mass shooting

WARNING: CONTENT MAY BE SENSITIVE TO VIEWERS

The Louisville Metro Police Department released body-cam footage of officers who responded to the mass shooting at Old National Bank on Monday.

The full press conference can be viewed below:

LMPD releases body cam footage

LMPD released footage from Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory "CJ" Calloway, who were first to arrive on scene. While not shown on camera, Officer Wilt was struck by gunfire and is currently in critical condition at The University of Louisville Hospital. Officer Wilt was in training and had just graduated from the academy on March 31.

Officer Calloway, a training officer, advised Officer Wilt as they quickly approached the bank. Officer Calloway has been with the department since 2018.

Here are our HERO Officers. Ofc. Nickolas Wilt (L) and Ofc. Cory "CJ" Galloway (R). Both are assigned to LMPD's First Division. Officer Wilt graduated on 3-31-23. Officer Galloway is a Training Officer and has been an Officer since 2018. #LMPD #Heroes pic.twitter.com/Ai8lvJQBTh — LMPD (@LMPD) April 11, 2023

LMPD also released bystander video from across the street.

"You can hear the tension. The response wasn't perfect but it was the response we needed. Once officers got on scene nobody else was shot. That's what were here for," said LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

LMPD plans to release individual footage on its Twitter page, which can be viewed here.

