Lobbying firm ends Fayette County Public Schools contract over accuracy concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington lobbying firm has terminated its contract with Fayette County Public Schools, citing the district's "repeated struggles to provide accurate information" as the reason for ending the partnership.

Piper-Smith invoked a termination clause in its lobbying services contract with FCPS on October 24, with the contract set to end on December 31. The firm said the decision gives the school district time to find new representation before the 2026 General Assembly session.

"The move was necessitated by the district's repeated struggles to provide accurate information to our firm, the press, and the general public, making it difficult for us to provide them with the level of counsel we strive to provide all our clients," the firm said in a statement.

The lobbying firm, owned by business partners who are also married, said they remain supporters of public education despite ending the professional relationship.

"We are Fayette County citizens. We pay taxes to the district. We own a business in the district. We are invested in the success of Fayette County Schools," the statement said.

Piper-Smith said it stands by the work it accomplished for FCPS in Frankfort, advocating for students, teachers, and parents in the district. However, the firm indicated that more of its advice should have been implemented.

The lobbying firm urged FCPS to provide greater transparency and accurate data to help taxpayers better understand both the district's accomplishments and challenges.

"The best thing for our firm at this moment was to terminate our lobbying contract with FCPS and allow them to find representation more suited to their current leadership and their goals," the statement concluded.

Below is a copy of the email from Piper-Smith to FCPS: