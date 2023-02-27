Local and national newspapers drop 'Dilbert' comic after creator's racist comments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The popular comic strip "Dilbert" has been dropped from newspapers across the country after its creator's controversial comments regarding race.

The growing list of publications removing the comic strip includes the Lexington Herald-Leader.

"If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people according to this poll, not according to me, according to this poll - that's a hate group. That's a hate group. And I don't want to have anything to do with them," said "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams.

On his YouTube show, Adams was referencing a recent poll about Black Americans who disagreed with the statement: "It's ok to be white" … which according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a slogan used by white supremacists.

"The best advice I would give white people is to get the hell away from Black people," said Adams.

The popular comic strip has now been dropped by publications nationwide.

A Herald-Leader political Twitter account posted about it:

Adams doubled down on his comments on Sunday. He says his words were taken out of context and that he was only "advising people to avoid hate."

