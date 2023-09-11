Local business brings first responders together to remember 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders in Lexington and surrounding areas met at Halligans Bar and Grill on Monday. They shared drinks, stories, and honored lives that were lost 22 years ago in New York City.

The bar’s owners, Otis and Sarah Cveticanin say it’s important for first responders to "Always remember what you're doing, always remember who you're serving. You know we're serving the public. And those individuals in New York, as far as the fire department, the police department, they went there to save people."

Otis and Sarah say they've been doing this since 2002. Fire leaders read the names of the 343 firefighters who served and died on September 11. As the names were read, each person had an emotional connection to that day.

LEX 18

Otis says, "There are tears that are shed. So, you think New York, why is Lexington doing anything with New York fire? I mean really, people went up there and helped sift through debris, finding bodies."

Otis wanted people at the pub today to sit with those names, saying that as time goes on, fewer people will be able to remember that day. He says gatherings like this one keep that important history alive.

During the event, he shared, "You know they gave the ultimate sacrifices; we all say that right? We love doing the job, we don't think about when you go to a house, this is my last time in here, nah we're gonna win. We're gonna make it look good and we're gonna win, that's how, that's exactly how they thought. We're gonna save people, and we're gonna win."

LEX 18

After serving with the Lexington Fire Department for 20 years, Otis and his wife Sarah say it's nice to have a space like this where first responders and others in the community can come together to remind each other of why the work is so important.

"This also kind of brings you back to being humble and knowing, this is what we do every day, and it is very emotional for us off the job as well, especially if you see a family or you see somebody that reminds you of your family,” says Otis.

The Cveticanins want people to remember the sacrifices made on 9/11 and how it's still impacting our country.

