Local distiller concerned about vodka boycotts

LEX 18 explains how a general boycott of vodka could actually hurt local businesses.
Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 09, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington distillery is concerned about the confusion surrounding Russian-made Vodka, whose sales are banned in multiple states.

Many people assume most vodka sold in U.S. stores is made in Russia. A national spirits council says only about 1% of vodka sold in the U.S. is made in Russia.

“When you walk into a liquor store and you're looking to buy some Vodka, ask the person working there, there's plenty of vodka made right in your backyard and you didn't even know it,” said Andrew Tyma, the distiller at Barrel House Distilling Company in Lexington.

Their company makes Pure Blue vodka locally. Eight distilleries in Kentucky make Vodka, Tyma said.

