Local gym needs help after flooding

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local gymnastics studio was devasted by December's winter weather.

Now at the peak of their season, hundreds of girls are without a place to practice.

Even if you've only watched during the Olympics.

You know for a gymnast to get to the gold it takes a lot of practice.

That's where excel gymnastics comes in, helping kids chase their dreams since 1996.

But coach Jennifer Layne says Christmas eve changed everything.

"I got the call that the gym was completely swimming in water and the sprinkler system was busted. Pretty much everything got wet," Layne said.

Now in the middle of the season, mats sit filled with water, vaults are soft to the touch and the air that was once filled with gripping chalk now stinks of mold.

The sight of what used to be a second home to these ladies now reduces some to tears.

This entire facility is around 30 thousand square feet.

And it's going to cost a lot to replace everything that was damaged.

But the kids aren't the only ones paying the price for not having this place up and running.

As they use fans to try and save some of the equipment, they are asking the community for their support.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help replace equipment. If you want to donate, please follow this link: Fundraiser by Donna Bleuel McGraw : Help Excel Gymnastics Reopen (gofundme.com)