Local HS hosts second annual free hand-only CPR training for the public

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodford County High School hosted its second annual free hands-only CPR training on Saturday.

The event was open to the public and ran from 9 a.m. to noon and participants of any age were invited to come and learn the hand-only method.

Upon completion, trainees were able to earn a hands-only certificate from the Health Department.

Midway nursing student Emily Dillender said, “So as healthcare professionals we can only interact with so many people per day, and being able to teach the community, they are who you walk into every single day you interact with, so god forbid something were to happen and you need life-saving help, being able to teach the citizens here, your chances of survival are better.”

Kaitlin Clem, also a Midway nursing student, added, “Because not everybody knows exactly how to do something like this, so to bring some help and a little bit of awareness on what to do in the event of an emergency situation, it’s only going to help save somebody’s life.”

