Local Kentucky politicians react to President Biden's withdrawal

(LEX 18) — President Joe Biden abruptly announced on the social media platform 'X' Sunday afternoon that he will withdraw from his presidential re-election campaign, ending his half-century-long presidential political career months before election day.

Republican Kentucky State Senator Phillip Wheeler, along with many other local politicians shared their thoughts on the shocking exit on 'X.'

"Well honestly I was a little bit surprised. I mean obviously there had been an increasing drum beat over the last several days too, for President Biden to drop out," admits Wheeler. "I think the way they've gone about this is very undemocratic I mean they talk about President Trump being a danger to democracy, what's a greater danger to democracy than miss represent the condition of your nominee?"

Republican Kentucky State Senator Amanda Bledsoe also commented saying, "Knowing when it's time to exit, I think is a really important role and responsibility that we also have. So I applaud his decision to do so, I just wish he would have made the decision earlier."

"As an American Citizen I was relieved to see the president not running again. I think we can certainly debate if he was doing a good job now, but I think even two-thirds of Democrats think he shouldn't be president four years from now," said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Several republican politicians responded to Biden's exit, some stating they stand with Former President Donald Trump. U.S. Representative Hal Rogers stated:

"As Democrats scramble to decide the next steps with this historic change of leadership, the Republican Party firmly stands with President Trump and his ability to rescue our country from the failed policies of the Biden Administration. Our nation has deeply suffered from crisis after crisis with Biden and Harris at the helm of the destructive Democratic Party. It's time for a clean sweep, starting at the White House." U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05)

"To pick and choose who they want to be their official nominee which is now left up to a convention in a very short time frame. Which I think is very disappointing and very frustrating," explains Bledsoe.

Others question what will happen to the Democratic party moving forward.

The inevitable is now a reality — Biden dropping out — will chaos consume the Democrats party? — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2024

Today, Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race underscores what all Americans have known for some time: His decline has been evident, and the Democratic Party has been concealing the truth. It's clear that if President Biden is unfit to seek re-election, he is… — Andy Barr (@barrforcongress) July 21, 2024

While Democrats such as Lousiville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear thanked President Biden for his 'historic' and 'impactful' years.

Thank you President Biden for your historic and impactful leadership. You have made our city & country stronger and are showing, once again, selfless public service with your decision. Your legacy for America and our democracy will live on for generations. — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) July 21, 2024

My statement on President Joe Biden's decision: pic.twitter.com/88dg4ooVu5 — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 21, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Adams tweeted out an explanation behind the Democratic nominee standing and says he did it to clarify the process.

Joe Biden is not the presidential nominee of the Democratic Party - no one is a presidential nominee until formally nominated pursuant to party rules - and thus will not appear on Kentucky ballots. Whomever the Democratic Party ultimately nominates will. https://t.co/1Y67n3cUO0 — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) July 21, 2024

"I actually got a question from the County Clerks on my phone even they were asking me today 'What happens now?' so I thought if the county clerks have to ask then probably all Kentuckians are wondering too. So I thought it was important to set the record straight," said Adams.

Adams also spoke on the idea of potential lawsuits and says he isn't aware of any.

"I think folks on Twitter are speculating as people on Twitter do. I don't think there's going to be litigation to force the Democratic party to pick Joe Biden from the people that have been saying Biden shouldn't be re-elected, right? So I'd be surprised if there was serious litigation on that point," explains Adams.

All three agree that it matters who you vote for and who you choose to run your country.