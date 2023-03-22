Local kids give thumbs up to USDA-proposed healthier school lunches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The United States Department of Agriculture is looking for feedback on its plan to make school lunches healthier.

Their proposal would limit sugar and sodium in school meals, as well as address milk and whole grain standards.

“I would recommend they do adopt changes and I think it is a step in the right direction,” said Gina Labovitz, a pediatrician in Lexington with kids of her own.

She’s eager to hear more about how the proposal will be implemented, especially when it comes to getting fresh produce to kids.

“This is important because that is where the best nutrition is for our kids,” she said.

A group of kids at a Lexington playground told LEX 18 they were enthusiastically in favor of the proposal.

They hoped to see more fruits and veggies as part of the meals offered at their schools.

To provide your feedback to the USDA, you can click this link.

