Local LGBTQ+ leaders, advocates share hopes for Pride month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2023 began with what many advocates called "Anti-LGBTQ+" bills passing in Kentucky. These include the "Drag Bill" and the passing of Senate Bill 150, which bans gender-affirming care for youth, doesn't require preferred pronouns to be used in schools, and restricts bathroom use.

Carmen Wampler-Collins, the executive director for the Lexington Pride Center, says, "I mean, it's been rough for our whole community. All of us have seen an increased risk out there, you know, it's harder to trust folks in the community. But that makes celebrating Pride even more important because it’s always been and will continue to be this year a statement of affirmation of our lives and who we are and of joy in the face of folks who don't want us to exist."

One LGBTQ+ and transgender advocate, Emma Curtis, announced her candidacy for the 93rd Kentucky House District. She explains that she chose today because she wants youth in the community to know that they have a voice.

She says, "I think it's significant to announce my candidacy today at the start of Pride month because I was once a scared trans kid in Kentucky and I didn't believe I had a place here — and I want every single trans kid to know that they deserve a voice in this commonwealth and that they belong here too."

For Curtis, running for a political office is taking her advocacy to the next level. This Pride month, she hopes that people get out and celebrate.

Curtis says, "I believe it is a very political statement to be joyful in the face of oppression and I believe that this Pride month offers a unique opportunity to come together to show that we as our LGBTQ community are not gonna go and cower away from this fight. That we are going to stand firmly together, and we are going to emerge stronger than ever."

Lexington Pride Center's executive director explains that there are many ways to celebrate all over the state. She says it's a moment for people to remember how far the community has come.

Wampler-Collins says, "It's time to remember what our community has been through and that we have overcome and though it's really scary, it's hard when you're facing new assaults to your freedoms, and to your rights — but I would most want people to know — you rest on a community and heritage where we have overcome."

These advocates encourage others to find a way to celebrate their pride.

