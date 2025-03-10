Local musicians are honored at the 11th Annual Lexington Music Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local musicians across Kentucky brought the house down at the 11th Annual Lexington Music Awards, that our very own Bill Meck emceed.

It was a night of celebration as musicians gathered at the Singletary Center for the Arts in Lexington for the Lexington Music Awards or Lexi Awards.

“When you can make people smile and dance there’s nothing better," said Roger Tackett, Canvas band member.

The show honors the best musicians in the area with 31 categories and dozens of nominees. The award show came alive with the sounds of country, jazz and alternative music rippling through the center.

“Honestly just to be nominated there’s seven categories that put us in the top four of Lexington and just all those- just to be nominated is a- it’s really something special," said Shawn Black who plays in the band, Five Below.

His band mate, Vint Collins, says the whole experience is special. “You know just doing what you love and that people dig what you do and it’s really just special. It’s just special.”

“We’re a part of this Lexington music community, so we’re here to honor the people that give back to the community," said Ned Bellau, a band member of Canvas. "It’s not just about winning an award it’s about keeping live music alive and other people enjoying music as much as we can.”

Kathy Hall, another band member of Canvas, says Lexington has a much larger music population than people realize. “There’s definitely a big community involved in the music in Lexington. When you show a spotlight on that, just the joy that it brings everybody else that you see, and you can brighten their day just a little bit. That’s all that matters in the end.”

You can see the list of winners on the Lexington Music Awards website.