5 Ohio State defeats #6 Kentucky 71-65

LAS VEGAS, NV- — It was a coming out party for Nate Sestina, but his 17 points were not enough as Ohio State pulled it out 71-65 in a game that was always within a possession or two until the final minute.

Sestina hit five of Kentucky's seven three-pointers in the game, but his hot hand wasn't able to be fully utilized after picking up his 4th foul in the second half. Before today, Sestina's previous Kentucky career-high was 12 against Eastern Kentucky. He missed nearly a month with a wrist injury.

Tyrese Maxey chipped in 15 for Kentucky and Ashton Hagans joined them in double figures with 14.

Ohio State was led by D.J. Carton's 13 points and Kaleb Wesson's 12 points.

Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery were non-factors in this one. E.J. scoring four points and Nick with just two. It was a tough game for Richards who picked up two fouls early and never got going. He finished the game without grabbing a single rebound.

Next up for Kentucky, the Louisville Cardinals will come to town on Saturday, December 28. The Cats could fall out of the top 25 after their 0-2 stint in Vegas.

