8 Kentucky defeats Georgia Tech 67-53

LEXINGTON, Ky- — Kentucky handled every run that Georgia Tech went on, holding off the Yellow Jackets 67-53 behind Ashton Hagans' 21 points.

The Wildcats and Yellow Jackets both shot it over 50% in the first half and Kentucky led 36-30 at the break. Ashton Hagans paced the way with 11 first half points.

Kentucky was hot out of the gates in half number two. The Cats scored six straight to give them a comfortable lead of 12.

But Georgia Tech wasted no time making it a game, again. An 11-2 run brought Kentucky's lead down to 44-41. That is when Immanuel Quickley teamed up with Ashton Hagans to put the game away.

Quickley contributed 16 points, while Hagans tallied in seven assists and seven rebounds to his team-high 21 points.

But with Bubba Parham on Rupp Arena's floor you can't exhale until the final horn sounds. Parham tallied a Rupp Arena record 10 three-pointers in his 35 point outburst last year playing for VMI. Today the Wildcats kept him in check, as Parham scored 10 points on 4-7 shooting.

Next up for Kentucky is a trip to Las Vegas where they will play both Utah and Ohio State. The Utes are up first this Wednesday.