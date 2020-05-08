Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsDeSotoSports

Actions

Alex Martens To forgo extra year, start grad school at Furman

Martens led the NCAA in RBI this season
items.[0].image.alt
Cheek, Henson and Martens All Homer in Home Finale Win
Posted at 5:57 PM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 20:15:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Softball player Alex Martens announced on Friday that she will be forgoing her extra year of eligibility for 2021.

In a letter released to Big Blue Nation, Martens opened up her path forward, as she will be pursuing a second degree in a Masters of Art in Strategic Design from Furman University, in conjunction with the Miami Ad School at Portfolio Center.

Martens led the NCAA with 47 runs batted in during her senior season, where she hit a career-high .507 along with 28 runs scored and nine home runs.

During her career, she became heavily involved with FCA, and was National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-Region in 2019.

She ends her UK career with three NCAA Super Regional appearances and a second-place finish in the 2019 Southeastern Conference – tying the 2016 mark for the best in program history.

Martens released the following letter to the Big Blue Nation on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!