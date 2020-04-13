Austin MacGinnis to join Los Angeles Rams

Austin MacGinnis will finally get his shot in the NFL.

Today the Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a one year deal with the former University of Kentucky kicker. He was a perfect 10-10 on field goals during the shortened five game XFL season as a member of the Dallas Renegades.

MacGinnis was on LEX18's True Blue Extra Point in September of 2019 and told us that he wasn't worried that his career hadn't taken off yet. He pointed out that other kickers like Adam Vinatieri who kicked into their 40's and mentioned that every kickers shot comes at a different time.

Now Austin is in a great spot to make and impression and stay in the league for a long, long time.

Last years kicker Greg Zuerlein now a Cowboy instead of a Ram.

The Rams also signed Liram Hajrullahu, who played six seasons in the Canadian Football League.