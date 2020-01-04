Four-Star Vito Tisdale chooses Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky- — Bowling Green product Vito Tisdale had been seen as a Kentucky lean, but today he made it official by choosing UK in the 4th quarter of the All-American Bowl.

Tisdale is the states third-ranked player, and chose Kentucky over Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma, among others.

Tisdale played both ways at Bowling Green High School. He was a running-back on offense, but the position he will play at the next level is safety.

He's the 33rd ranked safety in the nation and the top safety in the state of Kentucky.