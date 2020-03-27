Johnny Juzang will transfer from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY- — Johnny Juzang had many ups and downs in his freshman season, and now looks as if his sophomore year will take place somewhere else.

Juzang was never more than a role player this season for the Cats, but had begun to play his best basketball by seasons end.

The 6-foot-6 Los Angeles native averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in just over 11 minutes per contest. He was sidelined for a few weeks during the season with an illness, but ended up playing in all 28 games in which he was active.

Juzang saved his best for last, with his role picking up significantly after Kahlil Whitney announced his decision to transfer. Juzang scored 10 points against Florida, his last as a Wildcat.

Touted as a sharpshooter, Juzang never lived up to that billing. He shot just 37% from the floor and 32% from deep.

Juzang will have three years of eligibility remaining.