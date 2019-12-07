Kentucky advances in NCAA Tournament for fourth straight year

Kentucky advanced to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth season in a row as three sets was all Kentucky needed. They cruised to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19) win over Southeast Missouri State in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Kentucky was led by Leah Edmond's 18 kills.

Next up, the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Wolverines beat Northern Kentucky 3-0 in the night’s opening match inside of Memorial Coliseum.



Edmond was not the only Wildcat to shine, as the Lexington, Kentucky, native boasted a .405 attacking clip and added four digs on the night. Junior Madison Lilley logged a double-double with 33 assists and 10 digs. She also contributed a pair of service aces. Sophomore Alli Stumler notched 12 kills and nine digs, narrowly missing on a double-double effort of her own.



Junior middle blocker Kendyl Paris had seven kills and a team-high-tying five blocks. Senior Caitlyn Cooper had five kills and matched Paris with five blocks. Junior Gabby Curry led the way defensively with a team-high 15 digs. She also had five assists and a pair of aces. Senior Leah Meyer chipped in with two kills and three rejections.