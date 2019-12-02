Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Kentucky defeats Austin Peay 81-52
Posted: 7:22 PM, Dec 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-01 19:22:19-05
Kentucky took the lead early and never looked back en route to an 81-52 win over Austin Peay to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The 14th ranked Wildcats were led by Rhyne Howard's 14 points. KeKe McKinney chipped in 12 and was one of five Wildcats to hit double figures.
Kentucky will host Charlotte on Wednesday.
