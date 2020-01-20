Kentucky drops to No. 15 in AP poll following road split

Kentucky defender Nick Richards (4) blocks the shot of Arkansas guard Desi Sills (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky dropped five spots in the AP poll from No. 10 to No. 15 following a road split at South Carolina and Arkansas.
The loss to the Gamecocks clearly was viewed as a worse loss than Arkansas was looked at as a good win.
Auburn is the only other ranked SEC team, checking in one spot behind Kentucky at No. 16.
Baylor is ranked a top the country, While Louisville checks in at No. 6.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.