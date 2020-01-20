Kentucky drops to No. 15 in AP poll following road split

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky dropped five spots in the AP poll from No. 10 to No. 15 following a road split at South Carolina and Arkansas.

The loss to the Gamecocks clearly was viewed as a worse loss than Arkansas was looked at as a good win.

Auburn is the only other ranked SEC team, checking in one spot behind Kentucky at No. 16.

Baylor is ranked a top the country, While Louisville checks in at No. 6.