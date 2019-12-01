Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsDeSotoSports

Actions

Leah Edmond Named SEC Player of the Year, Three Others Honored

Posted: 6:55 PM, Dec 01, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-01 18:55:46-05

LEXINGTON, KY- —

Junior setter Madison Lilley and sophomore outside hitter Alli Stumler joined Edmond and Curry on the All-SEC team, comprising the four Wildcats to make the all-conference team. UK led the conference with four players on the All-SEC team for the 2019 season.

Edmond became the second player ever at Kentucky to win the SEC Player of the Year award in 2018, joining Sarah Rumley who won the award 10 years prior. Edmond’s achievement for UK marks the third time the Wildcats have won the SEC Player of the Year award.

Kentucky, also known as “Libero U”, has now won the SEC Libero of the Year award the last six years dating back to 2014. In that stretch, three different Wildcats have won the award, as Ashley Dusek and Jackie Napper joined Curry in that stretch. Overall, it is Kentucky’s 11th defensive player of the year award and ninth in the past 10 years.

Two-time SEC Setter of the Week and one-time SEC Overall Player of the Week, Madison Lilley, was named to the All-SEC Team for the third time in three years. Lilley was All-SEC in her freshman and sophomore seasons, while also collecting the 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year award in her first campaign as a Wildcat.

Following a career-best year, sophomore outside hitter and reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Alli Stumler was named All-SEC for the second year running. The Floyds Knobs, Indiana native averaged 3.37 kills per set this season, including setting her career high in kills in two different matches, highlighted by a stellar 27-kill performance at No. 12 Florida two weeks ago.

The 2019 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU as Kentucky will find out its path to Pittsburgh for the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Final Four.

2019 All-SEC Team

Thayer Hall
Florida
Paige Hammons
Florida
Rachael Kramer
Florida
Meghan Donovan
Georgia
Kacie Evans
Georgia
Gabby Curry
Kentucky
Leah Edmond
Kentucky
Madison Lilley
Kentucky
Alli Stumler
Kentucky
Taylor Bannister
LSU
Kylie Deberg
Missouri
Andrea Fuentes
Missouri
Tyanna Omazic
Missouri
Mikayla Robinson
South Carolina
Mikayla Shields
South Carolina
Tessa Grubbs
Tennessee
Camille Conner
Texas A&M
Hollann Hans
Texas A&M

SEC All-Freshman Team

Alyiah Wells
Alabama
Jillian Gillen
Arkansas
Kacie Evans
Georgia
Samarah Hill
LSU
Karli Rose
LSU
Lauren Davis
Texas A&M
Treyaunna Rush
Texas A&M

Player of the Year: Leah Edmond, Kentucky

Libero of the Year: Gabby Curry, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Kacie Evans, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rachael Kramer, Florida

Coach of the Year: Laura “Bird” Kuhn, Texas A&M

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!