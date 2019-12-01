Leah Edmond Named SEC Player of the Year, Three Others Honored

LEXINGTON, KY- —

Junior setter Madison Lilley and sophomore outside hitter Alli Stumler joined Edmond and Curry on the All-SEC team, comprising the four Wildcats to make the all-conference team. UK led the conference with four players on the All-SEC team for the 2019 season.

Edmond became the second player ever at Kentucky to win the SEC Player of the Year award in 2018, joining Sarah Rumley who won the award 10 years prior. Edmond’s achievement for UK marks the third time the Wildcats have won the SEC Player of the Year award.

Kentucky, also known as “Libero U”, has now won the SEC Libero of the Year award the last six years dating back to 2014. In that stretch, three different Wildcats have won the award, as Ashley Dusek and Jackie Napper joined Curry in that stretch. Overall, it is Kentucky’s 11th defensive player of the year award and ninth in the past 10 years.

Two-time SEC Setter of the Week and one-time SEC Overall Player of the Week, Madison Lilley, was named to the All-SEC Team for the third time in three years. Lilley was All-SEC in her freshman and sophomore seasons, while also collecting the 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year award in her first campaign as a Wildcat.

Following a career-best year, sophomore outside hitter and reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, Alli Stumler was named All-SEC for the second year running. The Floyds Knobs, Indiana native averaged 3.37 kills per set this season, including setting her career high in kills in two different matches, highlighted by a stellar 27-kill performance at No. 12 Florida two weeks ago.

The 2019 NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPNU as Kentucky will find out its path to Pittsburgh for the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Final Four.

2019 All-SEC Team

Thayer Hall

Florida

Paige Hammons

Florida

Rachael Kramer

Florida

Meghan Donovan

Georgia

Kacie Evans

Georgia

Gabby Curry

Kentucky

Leah Edmond

Kentucky

Madison Lilley

Kentucky

Alli Stumler

Kentucky

Taylor Bannister

LSU

Kylie Deberg

Missouri

Andrea Fuentes

Missouri

Tyanna Omazic

Missouri

Mikayla Robinson

South Carolina

Mikayla Shields

South Carolina

Tessa Grubbs

Tennessee

Camille Conner

Texas A&M

Hollann Hans

Texas A&M



SEC All-Freshman Team

Alyiah Wells

Alabama

Jillian Gillen

Arkansas

Kacie Evans

Georgia

Samarah Hill

LSU

Karli Rose

LSU

Lauren Davis

Texas A&M

Treyaunna Rush

Texas A&M



Player of the Year: Leah Edmond, Kentucky

Libero of the Year: Gabby Curry, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Kacie Evans, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rachael Kramer, Florida

Coach of the Year: Laura “Bird” Kuhn, Texas A&M

