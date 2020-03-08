Martens’ Two Bombs Help No. 10 Kentucky Down Texas A&M

LEXINGTON, KY- — Senior slugger Alex Martens bombed two three-run home runs on Saturday, helping erase an 8-1 third-inning deficit as the No. 10 Kentucky softball team rallied to scored the final seven runs of the game to beat Texas A&M, 11-9.

Saturday’s game was the Southeastern Conference series openers for both teams, with Kentucky winning its SEC lidlifter for the second-straight season. On the year, UK is now 18-3, continuing its best start in program history. Texas A&M falls to 15-8 overall and slides to 0-1 in conference.

Autumn Humes was the winning pitcher of record in the game for Kentucky, allowing three earned runs in 4.2 innings work and striking out three batters. Humes also had the eventual game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning, as she powered a two-run single into the left-center gap that pushed across the tying run and go-ahead run with one out. She is now 4-0 on the season in the circle.

Game two of the three-game series will be on Sunday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the SEC Network with Matt Schumacker and former Alabama All-American, Kayla Braud on the call.



