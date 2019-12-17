Menu

UK adds 2nd offensive lineman commitment

National signing day is Wednesday
Posted: 6:18 PM, Dec 17, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-17 18:20:26-05
Jeremy Flax - Twitter
JEREMY FLAX TWITTER.jpg

Kentucky has received its second commitment from an offensive lineman just a day before national signing day. Jeremy Flax announced his intentions to sign with Kentucky on Twitter.

Flax is 6'6", 320 pound offensive tackle. Originally out of Detroit, Flax has been playing at Independence Community College. He's one of the top five offensive lineman in the Junior College ranks and will have three years of eligibility remaining to play at Kentucky. Flax picked Kentucky over Auburn.


