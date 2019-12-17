UK adds 2nd offensive lineman commitment

Kentucky has received its second commitment from an offensive lineman just a day before national signing day. Jeremy Flax announced his intentions to sign with Kentucky on Twitter.

All I can say is wow...I wanna thank everyone who has helped me get this far And I wanna thank every team for offering me and giving me a schoolarship but sadly I can only pick one school. And that school is THE University of Kentucky ⚪️🔵⚪️💙 #BBN #GoWildCats #BIGBLUEWALL. pic.twitter.com/2NW29Ua088 — Jeremy Flax 6️⃣6️⃣ (@FlaxNotFlex) December 17, 2019

Flax is 6'6", 320 pound offensive tackle. Originally out of Detroit, Flax has been playing at Independence Community College. He's one of the top five offensive lineman in the Junior College ranks and will have three years of eligibility remaining to play at Kentucky. Flax picked Kentucky over Auburn.



