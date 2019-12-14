UK Volleyball knocked out of the NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas — The 2019 Southeastern Conference champion Kentucky Volleyball team saw its magical 2019 season come to its conclusion on Friday afternoon, dropping a 3-1 (25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22) decision to the No. 8 Washington Huskies in the regional round of the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Championships.

The Huskies got 24 kills from Kara Bajema en route to the four-set victory, which featured four UK players eclipse double-digits in kills for the season. Leah Edmond led the way for Kentucky with 17 kills as she concluded one of the most spectacular athletic careers in the history of Kentucky Athletics. The Wildcats additionally got 10 kills each from Leah Meyer, Caitlyn Cooper and Alli Stumler.

UK finishes the season with a 25-7 record.

Washington will play No. 1 overall seeded Baylor at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday for the right to advance to the Final Four in Pittsburgh next weekend.

