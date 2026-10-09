Lexington Urban County Council unanimously extends data center moratorium for one year, set to end Oct. 2027

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington's data center moratorium has been extended for another year, with the Urban County Council voting 11-0 to keep the ban in place until Oct. 31, 2027.

Councilmember Emma Curtis pushed to fast-track the measure following Tuesday's special called meeting, saying the issue is personal.

"My father died of cancer as a result of unregulated materials that he was exposed to, and he could have been protected from that potentially," Curtis said.

Councilmember Liz Sheehan cast the only no vote on fast-tracking to the second reading, citing the need for more public input.

"I'm not going to support a suspension of the rules. I will vote yes on the ordinance," Sheehan said.

The second-reading motion passed 10-1. Council then approved the moratorium extension 11-0.

"I am overwhelmed with emotion at this outcome tonight and I am thrilled that our council was willing to pass my motion to suspend the rules," Curtis said.

Before that vote, residents urged leaders to take a tougher stance.

"Everyone in this city is making it very clear that we don't want these data centers in Lexington now or ever," Colin Harris said.

"Out of town tech corporations are treating Lexington like an open-air garage, and this council cannot be allowed to hold the door open for them," Emily Isaacs said.

Curtis said she listened to that urgency over Dart Points, a company trying to build a data center at Lexmark.

"Dart points has reached out and requested to meet with me privately. I don't feel that is appropriate," Curtis said.

The two proposed data center zoning changes are scheduled to return to council on Oct. 22.

"Speaking for Council Member Morton and myself, we expect the work to begin immediately upon passage," Curtis said.

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