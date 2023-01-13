Local schools can sign up students for the Scripps National Spelling Bee through Jan. 31

Is the next Scripps National Spelling Bee champion in your classroom?

It’s the season for school bees, and with classrooms and schools across the country beginning to declare their school champions, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has extended the enrollment deadline to give more spellers an opportunity to participate. Educators and schools now have until Jan. 31 to sign up their elementary and middle school students to participate in the 2022-2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee program. Interested educators can find more information and enroll their schools at spellingbee.com.

School enrollment information:

Educators can enroll elementary and middle schools at spellingbee.com now through Jan. 31, and can choose to participate with in-person, online and hybrid options. Registration is $175 per school. School bees were held throughout the fall of 2022 and early this year, with regional bees running Feb. 1 through March 31. Educators can download the full educator and school guide here.

About the 2023 national competition:

The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held May 30-June 1, 2023, at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. More than 7 million people watched last year’s national finals on ION and Bounce, which are part of Scripps’ portfolio of free, over-the-air national networks, as well as streaming channels owned by Scripps Networks. The 2023 broadcast and streaming schedule will be available early next year.

The Bee is the nation’s longest-running educational competition, having launched in 1925. The E.W. Scripps Company is the longtime steward of the competition.