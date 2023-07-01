Ampersand Sexual Violence Center client says she was left in the dark after 70% of staff let go

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A client at Lexington’s Ampersand Sexual Violence Resource Center said she received no communication from the center after it let go 70% of its staff members, including the counselor she had been speaking with.

The woman, who LEX 18 agreed not to share the name of because she is the victim of sexual violence, said she had been receiving service from Ampersand, Lexington’s only dedicated sexual violence resource center, for two years.

Following the mass staff exodus, she said it was “complete silence” from Ampersand.

The woman was supposed to have a therapy session last week

“My therapist let me know but also let me know she was told not to by the agency,” the survivor said.

A former Ampersand client, Alex Berling, who said she herself is a victim of rape, called what happened to the current client LEX 18 spoke with scary.

“To not even know if you can receive these services or what’s being done, that’s just tragic,” Berling said. “It’s just more onto the survivor's plate who had just dealt with a lot of trauma."

In a statement responding to LEX 18’s questions, Ampersand Executive Director Latisha Jackson said they reached out to all clients by phone within 24 hours of the change.

“A few clients are unable to receive voicemails and messages due to safety/privacy concerns and were unable to be immediately reached,” Jackson said.

The client LEX 18 spoke with said that didn't sound right. She said she’s “definitely” able to receive voicemails.

Ampersand has released little information about why employees were abruptly fired, beyond the board chair of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs saying “recent circumstances have resulted in the need for significant changes at Ampersand.”

The statement said people should be assured that services are continuing to be provided for their survivors.

Ampersand put out a statement on Facebook at the beginning of this week addressing how they would do that.

“To assure that there is no gap in service provision to victims of sexual violence in the Bluegrass ADD, Ampersand will be collaborating with Mountain Comprehensive Care Centers Healing Program to cover calls and coordinate services among member and partner programs,” the statement read.

Berling said while that’s a good thing, it doesn't solve the original problem - that being Ampersand abruptly cut survivors off from those they trust.

“And now all of a sudden, we’re supposed to be able to trust someone else? We can’t have that,” Berling said.

Jackson told LEX 18 that they are continuing to provide services to all clients through existing in-house support professionals and relationships with contractors.

Multiple employees told LEX 18 that three full-time Ampersand employees were left at the organization when they were let go.

The statement Jackson shared with LEX 18 Friday didn't share how many employees were left. It said seven staff members were removed from their positions in a difficult decision.

14 clients were receiving services from those staff members, Jackson said via email.

Ampersand offers therapy, counseling, and 24/7 support to victims of sexual violence.

In the coming weeks, Ampersand will make public more information about their “internal restructuring,” Jackson said.

She added anyone who needs immediate assistance can still call 859.253-2511.

