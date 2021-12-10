Local travel agent officers advice for holiday trips, recommends insurance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Whether you're a travel pro or you're planning a Christmas vacation, there are some important tips to keep in mind when booking flights as COVID-19 variants continue to spread.

If you're traveling internationally, a local travel agent says the number one tip is to keep up with travel restrictions. With the emerging omicron variant, some countries have changed requirements.

"I booked a honeymoon for a couple going to Thailand in November and since we've booked it, the travel regulations have changed twice," said Jessie Ladipo with Trips to Cherish. "Insurance is now required and they don't have to quarantine when they get there."

Ladipo suggests getting travel insurance, especially for international travel. She recommends Allianz, Travel Guard, or Travelex.

"In these days, I don't think it's smart to travel without it," she says.

For all travelers, if you get COVID-19 and can't fly, she says airlines are pretty flexible. With Delta, American, and United, the main airlines at Blue Grass Airport, they will likely not charge a fee to change dates or they'll give a voucher that's good to use for a certain period of time. She says total refunds are hard to come by.