Local utility companies encourage customers to plan ahead as more winter weather approaches

(LEX 18) — With the possibility of freezing rain and snow in the forecast this week, some local utility companies are passing along tips so people can stay safe and warm as the winter weather approaches.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company say they are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with mutual assistance partners to prepare for potential issues.

The companies are offering the following tips:

Ensure heating systems are operating efficiently. Seal leaks and gaps around the home with caulk, spray foam or weather-stripping. Make sure warm-air registers are not blocked by drapes or furniture. Build an emergency kit: Keep an emergency kit on hand that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights for everyone in the family, fresh batteries for any devices, a first-aid kit, and over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Keep an emergency kit on hand that includes a battery-powered radio, flashlights for everyone in the family, fresh batteries for any devices, a first-aid kit, and over-the-counter and prescription medications. Avoid and report fallen power lines: Strong wind, snow and ice accumulation on tree branches can sometimes cause them to break and fall into power lines. Consider all fallen lines dangerous. Stay away and contact the utilities to report a downed wire. LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444; KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600.

Strong wind, snow and ice accumulation on tree branches can sometimes cause them to break and fall into power lines. Consider all fallen lines dangerous. Stay away and contact the utilities to report a downed wire. LG&E customers should call 502-589-1444; KU customers should call 1-800-981-0600. Stay informed: Download the LG&E and KU mobile app before inclement weather strikes. Customers can use the utilities’ mobile app, available from the Apple and Google stores, to access and keep track of near real-time outage information on the utilities’ online outage map. Customers can also use the app to report their outages and more.

LG&E and KU customers can also sign up for outage texting to report an outage to 4LGEKU (454358) and to request status updates from their mobile devices.

Visit lge-ku.com/storm for more storm safety information.