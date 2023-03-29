Local veterans honored for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, March 29, is Vietnam War Veterans Day. This year marks 50 years since the last U.S. combat troop left South Vietnam.

War heroes and state officials commemorated the anniversary at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Frankfort.

One man who served in Vietnam explained the importance of honoring Vietnam vets. Because when troops first arrived home 50 years ago, they didn't receive a warm welcome.

"I'm just happy I was able to make it back," said veteran Ralph Tapp. "It was a terrible time coming home. It is a time in our history that should never be forgotten."

Current commissioner of Veterans Affairs, Daryl Casey, says now is the time for these soldiers to get the recognition they deserve.

"The blessings and security of America continues today because of their commitment and sacrifices," said Casey.

Governor Andy Beshear's office also issued a proclamation so we can dedicate March 29 to remembering the troops who survived and never forget the ones who didn't.

"Some of our men — were killed during that time and it brings back old memories. I'm just happy that I was able to make it home," said Tapp.